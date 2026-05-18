Madison Beer ‘the locket tour’ Set List & Set Times

24 songs, raw emotion, and a Max-Schmeling-Halle takeover.
Madison Beer is set to bring her captivating live show to Berlin’s Max-Schmeling-Halle on 19 May 2026.
Doors open at 7:00 PM, with supports (Lulu Simon, Isabel LaRosa) taking the stage at 7:30 PM and 8:05 PM respectively.
Beer will perform promptly at 9:10 PM, delivering a 21-song set spanning her discography.
The anticipated setlist includes fan favourites ‘Reckless,’ ‘Selfish,’ ‘Baby,’ and the haunting ‘Sour Times.’
Also featured are live staples ‘Spinnin,’ ‘Make You Mine,’ and ‘Bittersweet.’
Early highlights include ‘Home to Another One’ and ‘Dear Society,’ while deeper cuts like ‘angel wings’ and ‘complexity’ offer intimate moments.
The evening closes with the emotional ‘Bittersweet.’ Known for her powerhouse vocals and theatrical staging, Beer promises a night of raw emotion and polished pop.
Tickets remain available via official outlets. Don’t miss the rising star’s only Berlin stop on her 2026 tour.
Madison Beer Full Set List
yes baby
15 MINUTES
BOYSHIT
Home to Another One
bad enough
Reckless
locket theme
somehow i got lucky
healthy habit
Envy the Leaves
nothing at all
Dear Society
Sour Times
Spinnin
Selfish
you’re still everything
angel wings
Baby
for the night
free
complexity
lovergirl
make you mine
bittersweet
Madison Beer Full Remaining Tour Dates
May 19, 2026 – Max-Schmeling-Halle – Berlin, Germany
May 21, 2026 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 22, 2026 – Adidas Arena – Paris, France
May 24, 2026 – Palacio Vistalegre – Madrid, Spain
May 26, 2026 – Sant Jordi Club – Barcelona, Spain
May 28, 2026 – Lotto Arena – Antwerp, Belgium
May 30, 2026 – The O2 – London, UK
May 31, 2026 – Co-op Live – Manchester, UK
Jun 8, 2026 – Moody Center – Austin, TX
Jun 9, 2026 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX
Jun 13, 2026 – Fontainebleau Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
Jun 15, 2026 – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC
Jun 16, 2026 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA
Jun 20, 2026 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
Jun 21, 2026 – Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, CA
Jun 23, 2026 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA
Jun 24, 2026 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
Jun 29, 2026 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL
Jul 1, 2026 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
Jul 2, 2026 – Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL
Jul 5, 2026 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC
Jul 6, 2026 – The Anthem – Washington, DC
Jul 7, 2026 – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA
Jul 9, 2026 – Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI
Jul 10, 2026 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON
Jul 12, 2026 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
July 13, 2026 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY