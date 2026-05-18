Madison Beer ‘the locket tour’ Set List & Set Times

24 songs, raw emotion, and a Max-Schmeling-Halle takeover.

Madison Beer is set to bring her captivating live show to Berlin’s Max-Schmeling-Halle on 19 May 2026.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, with supports (Lulu Simon, Isabel LaRosa) taking the stage at 7:30 PM and 8:05 PM respectively.

Beer will perform promptly at 9:10 PM, delivering a 21-song set spanning her discography.

The anticipated setlist includes fan favourites ‘Reckless,’ ‘Selfish,’ ‘Baby,’ and the haunting ‘Sour Times.’

Also featured are live staples ‘Spinnin,’ ‘Make You Mine,’ and ‘Bittersweet.’

Early highlights include ‘Home to Another One’ and ‘Dear Society,’ while deeper cuts like ‘angel wings’ and ‘complexity’ offer intimate moments.

The evening closes with the emotional ‘Bittersweet.’ Known for her powerhouse vocals and theatrical staging, Beer promises a night of raw emotion and polished pop.

Tickets remain available via official outlets. Don’t miss the rising star’s only Berlin stop on her 2026 tour.

Madison Beer Full Set List

yes baby

15 MINUTES

BOYSHIT

Home to Another One

bad enough

Reckless

locket theme

somehow i got lucky

healthy habit

Envy the Leaves

nothing at all

Dear Society

Sour Times

Spinnin

Selfish

you’re still everything

angel wings

Baby

for the night

free

complexity

lovergirl

make you mine

bittersweet

Madison Beer Full Remaining Tour Dates

May 19, 2026 – Max-Schmeling-Halle – Berlin, Germany

May 21, 2026 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 22, 2026 – Adidas Arena – Paris, France

May 24, 2026 – Palacio Vistalegre – Madrid, Spain

May 26, 2026 – Sant Jordi Club – Barcelona, Spain

May 28, 2026 – Lotto Arena – Antwerp, Belgium

May 30, 2026 – The O2 – London, UK

May 31, 2026 – Co-op Live – Manchester, UK

Jun 8, 2026 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

Jun 9, 2026 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

Jun 13, 2026 – Fontainebleau Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Jun 15, 2026 – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC

Jun 16, 2026 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

Jun 20, 2026 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

Jun 21, 2026 – Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, CA

Jun 23, 2026 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

Jun 24, 2026 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

Jun 29, 2026 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

Jul 1, 2026 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

Jul 2, 2026 – Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL

Jul 5, 2026 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

Jul 6, 2026 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

Jul 7, 2026 – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA

Jul 9, 2026 – Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI

Jul 10, 2026 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

Jul 12, 2026 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

July 13, 2026 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY