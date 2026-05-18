Paul Di’anno’s final years chronicled in new documentary ‘Iron Maiden’s Lost Singer’

The fans who saved a lost metal legend.

A new documentary, Di’Anno – Iron Maiden’s Lost Singer, will chart the late Paul Di’Anno’s final, fight-filled years.

The former Iron Maiden frontman, who passed away in October 2024 at 66, is seen in never-before-captured vulnerability: two devoted fans lift him from a “dark place,” helping him regain health and return to the road.

Directed by Wes Orchoski (the Lemmy film), the documentary features guest spots from Steve Harris, James Hetfield, Gene Simmons, and members of Slayer, Megadeth, and Sepultura.

Orchoski explains that after UK doctors denied surgeries, moving to Croatia gave Di’Anno “the hope he was searching for.”

Released digitally and on DVD/Blu-Ray June 9 via Cleopatra Entertainment, the film arrives as Maiden headlines a massive Knebworth show July 11 and snubs their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, calling it “an utter and complete load of bollocks.”

A separate Maiden 50th anniversary doc, Burning Ambition, is also out now.