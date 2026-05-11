Debbie Harry and Pamela Anderson to play Mother and Daughter in new comedy ‘Maitreya’

Two icons. One dying father. Lots of crystals.

Debbie Harry and Pamela Anderson will play mother and daughter in Maitreya, a new age comedy from producer Caviar.

Anderson stars as the title character, a rising wellness influencer preparing for a big conference in India.

But her plans are derailed when her estranged sister calls with news that their father is dying.

Maitreya decides to bring the whole dysfunctional family to the conference, secretly mining their drama for her next book while testing her healing theories on the people who know her best.

Harry will play her mother, though further character details are under wraps.

The film is in excellent hands: Jonathan Krisel, the Emmy-nominated Portlandia director and Tim and Eric veteran, is at the helm.

The script comes from BAFTA-nominee Samuel D. Hunter, who wrote The Whale.

With two generations of iconoclasts leading the charge, Maitreya promises spiritual chaos, family wounds, and probably some fantastic eyeliner.