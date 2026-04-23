Coyote vs. Acme finally returns with first trailer

Shelved, rescued, and now self-aware: Looney Tunes courtroom comedy finally arrives

At long last, Coyote vs. Acme has a trailer, and it’s not pretending the road here was smooth.

The live-action/animation hybrid, stars classic Looney Tunes characters alongside Will Forte and John Cena.

The premise is simple: Wile E. Coyote sues the Acme Corporation over their consistently catastrophic products.

Originally shelved by Warner Bros. Pictures in 2023, the project became one of the more high-profile casualties of a broader corporate reshuffle.

In 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery wrote off roughly $115 million in content as part of what it called a “strategic realignment,” and Coyote vs. Acme was understood to be among the affected titles.

In 2025 the film resurfaced after being acquired by Ketchup Entertainment, and now is finally heading towards release.

The trailer is full of tongue-in-cheek references to its complicated history, especially in the final seconds where a voice says “The Acme Corporation is releasing this film for accounting purposes only.”

After years of being more myth than movie, Coyote vs. Acme is finally doing what its protagonist never managed: actually crossing the finish line.

It hits theaters on August 28.