WATCH: DC’s Clayface teaser trailer leans into full body horror

A slow-burn, skin-crawling first look ditches capes for something way darker

The first teaser for Clayface has landed, and it’s clear DC Studios isn’t playing it safe.

This isn’t a superhero movie in the traditional sense — it’s a straight-up body horror spiral, and it looks closer to The Fly than anything in the current comic book landscape.

Directed by James Watkins (Speak No Evil) and co-written by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House), the film marks the third major entry in DC Universe (DCU) following Superman and Supergirl. But based on this first look, it’s easily the most disturbing.

The teaser introduces Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries — a rising Hollywood actor whose life unravels after a brutal mob attack leaves his face disfigured.

From there, things get grim fast. Desperate to hold onto his career, Hagen signs up for an experimental procedure that quickly tips into something closer to medical torture.

The horror ramps up in flashes: syringes, shadowy hospital rooms, and a strange, almost sentient substance being injected into his body.

Then the money shot — Hagen in a bathtub, dragging his hand across his face as it melts into something unrecognisable, soft and shapeless like wet clay.

It’s grotesque, but there’s a real sadness running through it too.

The trailer is set to a warped, slowed-down version of Do You Realize?? by The Flaming Lips, which leans into the loss-of-self angle rather than shock for shock’s sake.

This isn’t just about transformation — it’s about identity slipping away in real time.

While Clayface is traditionally a Batman villain, there’s no sign of the Dark Knight here.

Instead, the film seems to stand alone as a grounded origin story, drawing heavily from the Batman: The Animated Series episode “Feat of Clay,” but pushing it into far more visceral territory.

The cast also includes Naomi Ackie, Eddie Marsan and Max Minghella, with a release date locked for October 23, 2026 — right in the Halloween window, which feels about right given how deeply uncomfortable this thing looks.

If this is the direction the new DCU is willing to go, it’s a pretty bold swing. Not bigger, not louder — just way more unhinged.