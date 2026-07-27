Rob Zombie’s wife unveils lo-fi punk anthem about AI obsession

Sheri Moon Zombie trades horror films for punk rock debut.

Sheri Moon Zombie, the longtime muse and wife of horror rocker Rob Zombie, has stepped into the spotlight with her debut single ‘I Love My Robot,’ a lo-fi punk romp inspired by Shonen Knife that takes a satirical jab at AI obsession.

Rob Zombie directed the accompanying music video, leaning into playful camp as Sheri Moon portrays a pom-pom-waving cheerleader cheering on her mechanical companion.

The track arrives as a limited-edition split picture disc on October 30th, limited to just 600 copies worldwide, with Rob’s ‘Sir Lord Acid Wolfman’ from his acclaimed album The Great Satan on the B-side.

Meanwhile, Rob Zombie is gearing up for the ‘Freaks on Parade’ North American tour alongside Marilyn Manson, with The HU and Orgy in support, kicking off August 20th.

As Sheri Moon embarks on her musical chapter, the couple proves their creative partnership knows no bounds, from horror films to punk rock anthems.