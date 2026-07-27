New Music Radar: Verdicts, Lapse, Misha Grace and more!

You’ve never got enough favourite bands, so here’s 21 more!
Sick of wasting time prowling through Spotify playlists looking for a new gem?
We’ve done the hard work for you. Check out Happy’s best rising artists below.
GOLD3N — The Frog Song
Country music with punk themes, sharing raw personal experiences from a rural Australian trans man’s perspective.
LUP1N N01R — Belt
Jake Jurant — Veins In Orbit
Deep chill hop and lo fi with jazz funk influence, glitching through down tempo psychedelic EDM terrain.
VERDICTS — DON’T HAVE TIME FOR IT
West Sydney altcore with a sharp, urgent edge that leaves no room for hesitation.
The Mirrors of Time — Love Like a Train
Like looking through a kaleidoscope.
Sacreblues — Dark
Two piece rock machine making arena sized noise, fusing gritty blues riffs with punchy electronics and raw swagger
Precious Metal — Facts of Love
Acid house meets Depeche Mode darkness, fronted by the bastard lovechild of Iggy Pop and Billy Idol.
jeorjeo54 — Burning Desire
Dance pop anthem about reclaiming confidence, built on human performance and polished production with global collaboration.
Adam Franklin — Learn To Wait
Acoustic ballads and guitar pop filled with everyday imagery, trials and relatable turmoil from a seasoned Melbourne songwriter.
Lapse — October
Indie rock exploring relationships, mental health and navigating your twenties with high energy and growing momentum.
Postcards from Pluto — Chocolate
Alt indie making music through homemade sounds, Syd Eora based and happily hard to pin down.
Rosie & The Riveters — Lament
Sheffield born Adelaide based guitarist and songwriter, weaving English grit into Australian indie folk sounds.
BSP — Deleted Scenes
Funky experimental beats made with voice, loops and samples, from a kiwi musician based in remote NT.
John Kerslake — The Only Way
Matt Dent — The Ghost of Ben Hall
URBAN IMMIGRANTS — Urban Immigrants, Pt. 1
Four continents united by punk love, Melbourne born with diverse roots and a shared, rebellious energy.
Neo Stereo — Back for You
Pure, raw indie rock born from 25 years of writing, recorded with heart and honesty in a home studio.
Buffalo Bob — Dairy Bend Blues (The Ballad of Rowdy Mcqueen)
Roots folk and blues storytelling from a lifetime of musical heroes, recitals, and cross country recording adventures.
Jon Citizen — Lightning & Lace
Vocals, guitars and lead bass from a brand new citizen, weaving raw Americana with a sharp, wandering edge.
Misha Grace — Traded True Love
Raw emotional pop with a cosmic, healing edge, turning years of hidden voice into fierce and feminine rebirth.
Emma Whybrow — Talk To Me Deeply
Cinematic pop with controlled tension and sultry polish, built for late nights and neon lit moments.
New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.