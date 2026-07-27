New Music Radar: Verdicts, Lapse, Misha Grace and more!

You’ve never got enough favourite bands, so here’s 21 more!

Sick of wasting time prowling through Spotify playlists looking for a new gem?

We’ve done the hard work for you. Check out Happy’s best rising artists below.

GOLD3N — The Frog Song

Country music with punk themes, sharing raw personal experiences from a rural Australian trans man’s perspective.

LUP1N N01R — Belt

Full time gentleman thief energy with a prince’s swagger, sharp and elusive in every note.

Jake Jurant — Veins In Orbit

Deep chill hop and lo fi with jazz funk influence, glitching through down tempo psychedelic EDM terrain.

VERDICTS — DON’T HAVE TIME FOR IT

West Sydney altcore with a sharp, urgent edge that leaves no room for hesitation.

The Mirrors of Time — Love Like a Train

Like looking through a kaleidoscope.

Sacreblues — Dark

Two piece rock machine making arena sized noise, fusing gritty blues riffs with punchy electronics and raw swagger

Precious Metal — Facts of Love

<a href="https://precmet.bandcamp.com/track/facts-of-love">Facts Of Love by Precious Metal</a>

Acid house meets Depeche Mode darkness, fronted by the bastard lovechild of Iggy Pop and Billy Idol.

jeorjeo54 — Burning Desire

Dance pop anthem about reclaiming confidence, built on human performance and polished production with global collaboration.

Adam Franklin — Learn To Wait

Acoustic ballads and guitar pop filled with everyday imagery, trials and relatable turmoil from a seasoned Melbourne songwriter.

Lapse — October

Indie rock exploring relationships, mental health and navigating your twenties with high energy and growing momentum.

Postcards from Pluto — Chocolate

Alt indie making music through homemade sounds, Syd Eora based and happily hard to pin down.

Rosie & The Riveters — Lament

Sheffield born Adelaide based guitarist and songwriter, weaving English grit into Australian indie folk sounds.

BSP — Deleted Scenes

<a href="https://bspmusic1975.bandcamp.com/album/deleted-scenes">Deleted Scenes by BSP</a>

Funky experimental beats made with voice, loops and samples, from a kiwi musician based in remote NT.

John Kerslake — The Only Way

A simple, decades old message set to song: the only way forward is love, plain and unshakeable.

Matt Dent — The Ghost of Ben Hall

Aussie roots music blending traditional acoustic folk with everything that’s happened since the sixties, storytelling through song.

URBAN IMMIGRANTS — Urban Immigrants, Pt. 1

Four continents united by punk love, Melbourne born with diverse roots and a shared, rebellious energy.

Neo Stereo — Back for You

Pure, raw indie rock born from 25 years of writing, recorded with heart and honesty in a home studio.

Buffalo Bob — Dairy Bend Blues (The Ballad of Rowdy Mcqueen)

Roots folk and blues storytelling from a lifetime of musical heroes, recitals, and cross country recording adventures.

Jon Citizen — Lightning & Lace

Vocals, guitars and lead bass from a brand new citizen, weaving raw Americana with a sharp, wandering edge.

Misha Grace — Traded True Love

Raw emotional pop with a cosmic, healing edge, turning years of hidden voice into fierce and feminine rebirth.

Emma Whybrow — Talk To Me Deeply

Cinematic pop with controlled tension and sultry polish, built for late nights and neon lit moments.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.