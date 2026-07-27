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New Music Radar: Verdicts, Lapse, Misha Grace and more!

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

You’ve never got enough favourite bands, so here’s 21 more!

Sick of wasting time prowling through Spotify playlists looking for a new gem?

We’ve done the hard work for you. Check out Happy’s best rising artists below.

lapse

GOLD3N — The Frog Song

Country music with punk themes, sharing raw personal experiences from a rural Australian trans man’s perspective.

LUP1N N01R — Belt

Full time gentleman thief energy with a prince’s swagger, sharp and elusive in every note.

Jake Jurant — Veins In Orbit

Deep chill hop and lo fi with jazz funk influence, glitching through down tempo psychedelic EDM terrain.

VERDICTS — DON’T HAVE TIME FOR IT

West Sydney altcore with a sharp, urgent edge that leaves no room for hesitation.

The Mirrors of Time — Love Like a Train

Like looking through a kaleidoscope.

Sacreblues — Dark

Two piece rock machine making arena sized noise, fusing gritty blues riffs with punchy electronics and raw swagger

Precious Metal — Facts of Love

Acid house meets Depeche Mode darkness, fronted by the bastard lovechild of Iggy Pop and Billy Idol.

jeorjeo54 — Burning Desire

Dance pop anthem about reclaiming confidence, built on human performance and polished production with global collaboration.

Adam Franklin — Learn To Wait

Acoustic ballads and guitar pop filled with everyday imagery, trials and relatable turmoil from a seasoned Melbourne songwriter.

Lapse — October

Indie rock exploring relationships, mental health and navigating your twenties with high energy and growing momentum.

Postcards from Pluto — Chocolate

Alt indie making music through homemade sounds, Syd Eora based and happily hard to pin down.

Rosie & The Riveters — Lament

Sheffield born Adelaide based guitarist and songwriter, weaving English grit into Australian indie folk sounds.

BSP — Deleted Scenes

Funky experimental beats made with voice, loops and samples, from a kiwi musician based in remote NT.

John Kerslake — The Only Way

A simple, decades old message set to song: the only way forward is love, plain and unshakeable.

Matt Dent — The Ghost of Ben Hall

Aussie roots music blending traditional acoustic folk with everything that’s happened since the sixties, storytelling through song.

URBAN IMMIGRANTS — Urban Immigrants, Pt. 1

Four continents united by punk love, Melbourne born with diverse roots and a shared, rebellious energy.

Neo Stereo — Back for You

Pure, raw indie rock born from 25 years of writing, recorded with heart and honesty in a home studio.

Buffalo Bob — Dairy Bend Blues (The Ballad of Rowdy Mcqueen)

Roots folk and blues storytelling from a lifetime of musical heroes, recitals, and cross country recording adventures.

Jon Citizen — Lightning & Lace

Vocals, guitars and lead bass from a brand new citizen, weaving raw Americana with a sharp, wandering edge.

Misha Grace — Traded True Love

Raw emotional pop with a cosmic, healing edge, turning years of hidden voice into fierce and feminine rebirth.

Emma Whybrow — Talk To Me Deeply

Cinematic pop with controlled tension and sultry polish, built for late nights and neon lit moments.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.

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