Frank Turner’s Live from Happy session is now streaming on Spotify

If you missed Frank Turner’s intimate stop at Happy Studios, there’s now another way to hear it.

The UK folk-punk favourite’s exclusive Live from Happy performance of ‘Show People’ has officially landed on Spotify, bringing one of our favourite studio sessions to streaming.

Recorded during Turner’s visit to Happy’s Newtown studio, the performance strips everything back to its essentials: one guitar, one voice, and a song that’s become a fan favourite across his enormous catalogue.

Without the backing of The Sleeping Souls, Turner leans into what has made him one of modern folk-punk’s most enduring live performers. His storytelling sits front and centre, while the raw energy that has fuelled more than 3,000 shows around the world remains completely intact.

Originally filmed as part of our Live from Happy series, the session captures the kind of performance that only really works in a room this small. Everything lands a little harder, with the intimacy of the recording gives ‘Show People’ a completely different character.

Now, fans can revisit that moment whenever they like, with the live recording available to stream on Spotify.

If you haven’t watched the full session yet, it’s still available through Happy, pairing the performance with Frank Turner’s visit to the studio for one of our most memorable Live from Happy sessions.