RinRin, Camino Gold and Hans. join the next wave of Kraken Legendary Sessions

Kraken Legendary Sessions rolls on with three more artists stepping into Happy’s studio.

Following the launch of Kraken Legendary Sessions in June, we are back with the next run of artists bringing their own sound, energy and chaos to the live series.

Across the month of July, we’ll be rolling out exclusive live performances and candid interviews with RinRin, Camino Gold and Hans., all filmed inside Happy’s Newtown studio.

This next lineup brings together a properly mixed bag of heavy, sunny and left-field sounds. RinRin arrives with her high-energy blend of pop-punk, nu-metal and kawaii chaos; Camino Gold bring the breezy Newcastle indie-pop and surf-rock feel; and Hans. rounds it out with his lo-fi, deadpan take on alternative hip-hop.

Together, they mark the next wave of Kraken Legendary Sessions, a series built to spotlight the artists pushing Australia’s rap, rock, punk and heavy scenes forward.

The next round is locked in, and there’s plenty more still to come.

A huge shoutout to The Kraken Black Spiced Rum for helping bring the series to life.