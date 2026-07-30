Greaser Bar is turning August into a massive rager all month long!

Like to party? Love beers? Greaser is your place to be this August.

With live music all month long and beers cold enough to rival the winter chill, Greaser’s August is not to be missed.

Whether you’re looking for alt-rock noise, or soothing, sultry R&B, you know where to be.

If you’re looking for something to do, something to see, or just a pint to down, keep on reading!

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SATURDAY 1 AUGUST

Leading the charge into another chilly August, warm up with some alt-rock heat from The Mess We’re In. Then, Takeover will show you what it means to be punk. Afterwards, The Phosphenes take the stage for an electrifying set, and we close out the night with Ashtray Avenue’s floor-stomping punk. The Mister Man will keep the vibes going from 12am – late.

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THURSDAY 6 AUGUST

BAZL brings Greaser a night of intimate R&B that’ll be soundtracking your train home. Supports to be announced!

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FRIDAY 7 AUGUST

On Friday the 7th, you can expect big sounds from Steele opening up the mosh pit. Then, Verd!ct push the speakers to their limits with their alt-metal, while Static keep it loud with more metal right after. Ending the night, get moving with Nocturnal Syndrome’s glass-shattering heavy noise. The Mister Man keeps the party going from 12am – late.

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SATURDAY 8 AUGUST

Another night of the heaviest bands around. First up, Deprived Of come at you with new noises off their recent album. While Graveyard Club bring you their rage, and Pyrokinesis show you their fire. All of this leads toward the femme-fronted Twisted Lullaby launching their fresh new single for a night of absolute chaos. Everlong, Brissy’s favourite Foo Fighters tribute, jumps on stage from 12am – late to bring you the classics all night long.

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THURSDAY 13 AUGUST

Daylight Vandal have an alt-rock vibe (with a twist of lemon) that they’ve been dying to show you! Then, Chemical Prisoner put the pedal to the metal with their alt-punk riffs, and punk-rock trailblazers Northern Lights finish off the night with a party.

FRIDAY 14 AUGUST

Left Cassette returns to Greaser after a short break to bring you all their latest tracks you know and love. The Dirty Hearts and more bands to support! Live music until 1.45am.

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SATURDAY 15 AUGUST

Love blues-infused heavy rock? Then look no further! Saturday the 15th brings Fiddle A Go Go up on stage at Greaser for all your blues-rock needs. Burnout, Smashed Arvo and more to support. Everlong back from 12am – late to bring you all your Foofighter favourites.

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THURSDAY 20 AUGUST

Paper Plate Pals will cook up a hot pot of DIY indie underground music for you all to feast upon. Go on, you know you’re hungry. Supports to be announced!

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FRIDAY 21 AUGUST

Kick back and let Mell0wrage do all the talking; their melodies are all that need to be said. Afterwards, punk giants Human Dinosaur Machine show you a thing or two. Then, pink-sparkle punks PUSSY JANE prove you don’t need to wear black to be punk & loud. To finish off a huge night of raw sounds, Punktilious ignite the stage and rattle the walls. Stick around for Mind Muncher who hit the stage from 12am to keep the night rolling.

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SATURDAY 22 AUGUST

Rock doesn’t get any harder than this! Scandal Tree will be up on stage putting in the work, making your beer taste hard-earned. Beast Machine, Ruination and Head1$t to support, with Everlong keeping the vibes high from 12am – late.

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THURSDAY 27 AUGUST

Mid-Century Modern are back at Greaser with a set guaranteed to get the blood pumpin’ in your veins. The Mustang Sallys to support with their first time playing Greaser.

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FRIDAY 28 AUGUST

Alt-rock legends, Munkey Town, blow the roof off the joint with powerful riffs and cutting melodies! To fill out the lineup, they are bringing along their mates Dedway, Tomohung and The Get Nots. The Mister Man return to bring you their high energy rock set from 12am onwards.

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SATURDAY 29 AUGUST – GARAGE PARTY

You’ve never seen a Greaser Garage Party like this before.

The inside stage opens with A Call Beyond’s deathcore and Nevergone’s nu-metal; talk about kickin’ things off with a bang. Then, catch some progressive metalcore from Aeon Nexus and Spacegoat’s sensational alt-metal. On the inside stage, we finish the day-long party with Pyrokinsesis back at Greaser!

Meanwhile, the outside stage will open with Towers Below fresh off the release of their EP DWELL. Right after, Shell Of Me step out from the shadows to get the party moving! Then, Sydney’s post-hardcore princes Lotus Born get loud up on stage. In the final sprint, we see hardcore giants Insect swarming the stage and finish off with more hardcore riffs from War Bear.

This is a month at Greaser that you can not miss out on, get ready to get loud!