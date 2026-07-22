Public Figures shout out the femme bands reshaping Australian punk

Aussie punk has never exactly been short on attitude.

Public Figures have only released a handful of tracks, but they have already made themselves difficult to ignore.

Fronted by Evie Vlah and Gigi Argiro, with Lakota Vella and Mary-Lou Hylands completing the live lineup, the band turn questions of identity, power and resistance into loud, tightly wound punk.

A run of packed rooms and a support slot with Amyl and The Sniffers have already marked them out as one of the country’s most exciting new punk acts.

Ahead of their two BIGSOUND appearances, Public Figures have shouted out the femme bands who have played a hand in reshaping punk in Australia, from garage-pop troublemakers Itchy and The Nits and post-punk favourites Gut Health, to enduring icons Divinyls and Magic Dirt, plus fast-rising Melbourne outfit Xiao Xiao.

Catch Public Figures at Crowbar on Tuesday, September 1, and The Brightside Outdoors on Wednesday, September 2.

Mary-Lou: Itchy and The Nits

Put that nit comb down, ’cause this is the only band I’m scratching my hair for! Itchy and the Nits are an infectious, charming and catchy garage–punk trio from Sydney.

Think Nikki and the Corvettes or The Donnas if they were three bugs in 60s dresses. There’s a party on my head and it’s Itchy and the Nits!

Love from Mary-Lou XD

Lakota: Gut Health

Gut Health are one of my faves in the local scene. I’d describe their sound as a more refined take on punk with intertwining rhythmic riffs that lock together with perfect precision.

Athina at the helm is a fierce and captivating performer, with a magnetic presence on stage that’s impossible to take your eyes off.

Gigi: Divinyls

Divinyls! I remember Evie and me doing a deep dive into Chrissy Amphlett and the Divinyls when Public Figures were in our early stages.

And I can imagine like so many we were blown away by her infectious and incredibly intense performances.

Their songwriting and the way Amphlett conveys the songs is such a powerful and inspiring thing for us. Chrissy Amphlett forever <33

Evie: Magic Dirt / Adalita & Xiao Xiao

Ahhhh Magic Dirt has to absolutely be up there for me. Adalita is my hero. The SG wielding queen of my heart.

I remember being at the age where you’re a sponge to everything and finding out about Magic Dirt and immediately going to see Adalita perform solo at the old PBS building.

Safe to say that it changed the brain chemistry in my little brain. Their songs are just huge and wild whilst also maintaining pop sensibilities which I adore.

If you haven’t already seen thee iconic Magic Dirt live do yourself a favour and make sure you see them next time they play in your town.

Now that’s a demand from me okay.

I also have to shout out the very chic, very staunch, truly iconic xiao xiao.

They’re so damn good and I can’t wait to see what’s next for the band.

The whole music industry let alone the punk scene well and truly needs more black and brown folk taking up space loud.

I love all of their music videos and the singles so far are hits. Make sure you keep your eye out for xiao xiao.