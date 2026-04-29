Amyl and The Sniffers lead a new era at the 2026 APRA Music Awards

A hundred years in, and the APRA Music Awards still know how to feel current.
The 2026 ceremony at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion balanced legacy with a clear read on where Australian songwriting is right now, without getting stuck in the past.
Big names showed up, but it stayed focused on the writers and the songs.
Amyl and The Sniffers led the night, taking three major awards including Song of the Year for ‘Jerkin’ – a scrappy, confrontational track that sticks. Back-to-back wins in that category puts them in rare territory, and it feels earned.
Guy Sebastian locked in a double win for ‘Maybe,’ while Sia picked up Most Performed Australian Work Overseas for the third year running with ‘Unstoppable,’ bringing her APRA tally to fourteen.
Across the Most Performed categories, there was a clear tilt towards newer names. First-time winners like Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack, ONEFOUR and PANIA gave the night a bit of turnover – less nostalgia, more a reflection of what’s actually moving now.
Emily Wurramara’s Emerging Songwriter of the Year win landed quietly but stuck. It felt less like a breakthrough and more like a continuation — work that’s been building, now getting its due.
The legacy moments still hit. INXS taking out the Ted Albert Award drew a clean line between eras, with performances from Paul Kelly, Peter Garrett and The Presets in tribute to Rob Hirst keeping it grounded.
It’s easy for nights like this to drift into industry noise, but this one stayed human. A hundred years on, it still comes back to songs that last.
Full list of 2026 APRA Music Award winners
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
‘Jerkin’ – Amyl and The Sniffers
Songwriter of the Year
Amyl and The Sniffers
Emerging Songwriter of the Year
Emily Wurramara
International Recognition Award
Sarah Aarons
Most Performed Australian Work
‘Maybe’ – Guy Sebastian
Most Performed Australian Work Overseas
‘Unstoppable’ – Sia
Most Performed Alternative Work
‘Please Don’t Move to Melbourne’ – Ball Park Music
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
‘Survival’ – Karen Lee Andrews
Most Performed Country Work
‘Who You Are’ – Rachael Fahim
Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work
‘Tell Me’ – Sonny Fodera & Clementine Douglas
Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work
‘RAINDROP’ – Ocean Grove
Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
‘Spinnin’ – ONEFOUR
Most Performed International Work
‘Timeless’ – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti
Most Performed Pop Work
‘Maybe’ – Guy Sebastian
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
‘Pity Party’ – PANIA
Most Performed Rock Work
‘Jerkin’ – Amyl and The Sniffers
Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music
INXS
Licensee of the Year
The Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre