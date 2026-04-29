Amyl and The Sniffers lead a new era at the 2026 APRA Music Awards

A hundred years in, and the APRA Music Awards still know how to feel current.

The 2026 ceremony at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion balanced legacy with a clear read on where Australian songwriting is right now, without getting stuck in the past.

Big names showed up, but it stayed focused on the writers and the songs.

Amyl and The Sniffers led the night, taking three major awards including Song of the Year for ‘Jerkin’ – a scrappy, confrontational track that sticks. Back-to-back wins in that category puts them in rare territory, and it feels earned.

Guy Sebastian locked in a double win for ‘Maybe,’ while Sia picked up Most Performed Australian Work Overseas for the third year running with ‘Unstoppable,’ bringing her APRA tally to fourteen.

Across the Most Performed categories, there was a clear tilt towards newer names. First-time winners like Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack, ONEFOUR and PANIA gave the night a bit of turnover – less nostalgia, more a reflection of what’s actually moving now.

Emily Wurramara’s Emerging Songwriter of the Year win landed quietly but stuck. It felt less like a breakthrough and more like a continuation — work that’s been building, now getting its due.

The legacy moments still hit. INXS taking out the Ted Albert Award drew a clean line between eras, with performances from Paul Kelly, Peter Garrett and The Presets in tribute to Rob Hirst keeping it grounded.

It’s easy for nights like this to drift into industry noise, but this one stayed human. A hundred years on, it still comes back to songs that last.

Full list of 2026 APRA Music Award winners

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

‘Jerkin’ – Amyl and The Sniffers

Songwriter of the Year

Amyl and The Sniffers

Emerging Songwriter of the Year

Emily Wurramara

International Recognition Award

Sarah Aarons

Most Performed Australian Work

‘Maybe’ – Guy Sebastian

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

‘Unstoppable’ – Sia

Most Performed Alternative Work

‘Please Don’t Move to Melbourne’ – Ball Park Music

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

‘Survival’ – Karen Lee Andrews

Most Performed Country Work

‘Who You Are’ – Rachael Fahim

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

‘Tell Me’ – Sonny Fodera & Clementine Douglas

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work

‘RAINDROP’ – Ocean Grove

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

‘Spinnin’ – ONEFOUR

Most Performed International Work

‘Timeless’ – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

Most Performed Pop Work

‘Maybe’ – Guy Sebastian

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

‘Pity Party’ – PANIA

Most Performed Rock Work

‘Jerkin’ – Amyl and The Sniffers

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

INXS

Licensee of the Year

The Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre