Fresh from the release of her acclaimed album NARA, Emily Wurramara delivers a stunning performance of “Midnight Blues” in our latest Live from Happy Session.

Known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Emily’s music effortlessly blends elements of folk, blues, and pop, creating a unique and captivating sound.

“Midnight Blues” is a standout track from NARA, showcasing Wurramara’s ability to evoke emotions and connect with listeners on a deep level. With her soulful vocals and intimate delivery, she takes us on a journey through the depths of her soul.

Get lost in the melancholic melody and poignant lyrics, as Wurramara delivers a stellar performance, proving why she’s one of Australia’s most promising musicians.

