Sydney-based singer-songwriter tiffi has dropped her latest EP, Cold Medicine, on August 23rd.

To celebrate the release, she swung by Happy’s Noise Machines studio to perform a stripped-down version of the title track.

Cold Medicine is a collection of catchy indie pop tunes that delve into themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth. The EP showcases tiffi’s signature songwriting style, characterized by honest lyrics and infectious melodies. Fans of her previous work, including the critically acclaimed Dating Pool EP, will undoubtedly appreciate the fresh and exciting direction she’s taken on this project.

The EP features collaborations with talented producers like Alice Ivy, who adds their unique touch to the tracks. Listen to tiffi’s performance of “Cold Medicine” above and follow her on Instagram for updates.