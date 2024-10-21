WATCH: Amyl & The Sniffers ‘Jerkin’ (Warning – contains a new perspective)

Here’s another reason to love Amyl & The Sniffers – as if we needed one.

The latest video drop from our favourite punk rockers, Amyl & The Sniffers, is just as explosive as the track itself.

Like their recent string of singles, this one is nothing short of a sharp punch to the ears (and now eyes, thanks to the vid) – pure musical gold.

Social commentary – check

Take down of negativity – check

Amyl & The Sniffers at their biggest and baddest – check

PHC Films and director John Angus Stewart have been behind Amyl’s latest gems, including ‘Big Dreams,’ ‘Chewing Gum,’ and ‘U Shouldn’t Be Doing That,’ not to mention their 40-minute live take of the band playing their entire album during a sunset in Williamstown, all during Stage 4 lockdown.

John Angus Stewart sums it up best:

“The level of offence that a vagina or penis can generate is absolutely bizarre. Once, Amy said to me, ‘If the world wasn’t so fucked up, I’d never wear clothes.’

It’s the context we stamp onto our sex organs that makes them innately ‘offensive.’ That’s why we wanted to strip away the artifice and examine the body in an open, conversational way.

We approached the project as a performance in itself. From concept to crewing to casting, we let the project evolve as naturally as possible, allowing our subjects to dictate their level of comfort on the day.

We were learning as we went, which is the complete opposite of how I usually work. But because this idea was so driven by personalities, it felt wrong to do it any other way.

We kept stripping things back until all we had was a white wall and the human body. I want to come out of everything I do with a new perspective.

Just like an Amyl song shifts your perspective, this project changed mine. I think we all walked away from that shoot wanting to be a little less prudish and care a lot less.”

– John Angus Stewart, Director

Watch the Uncensored Official Music Video now (18+ only) here.