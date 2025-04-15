Weston Audio – SF1
The Weston Audio SF1 isn’t here to reinvent the filter, it’s here to do it right. This dual/stereo analog filter module is precision-built, surprisingly flexible, and ridiculously clean when you want it to be, and absolutely savage when you don’t.
Each side of the SF1 is a multi-mode state-variable filter, giving you lowpass, bandpass, and highpass outputs per channel. The magic, though, is in how these two filters can be used: independently, linked, or in true stereo. That makes it just as comfortable doing polite stereo widening as it is diving into complex, interwoven filter modulations with wildly different CVs on each side.
Where a lot of stereo filters either lock you into a fixed path or don’t give you enough control, the SF1 walks the sweet spot, tons of modulation options, no overcomplication. Each channel has its own cutoff, resonance, and CV inputs, plus dedicated outputs for every filter type. Want to run a complex stereo voice through it and modulate each side independently? Easy. Want to slap a mono synth into both filters and modulate them in opposite directions for a huge, animated stereo field? Also easy.
Sound-wise, it’s buttery smooth at low resonance, snappy and vocal when pushed, and can self-oscillate into beautifully clean sine waves, perfect for use as a pair of sine VCOs if you’re into that sort of thing (you should be). It doesn’t have to scream unless you want it to, but when you do, it delivers with controlled aggression.
BUY NOW