Animal Factory – Coma Reactor II
The Coma Reactor II isn’t trying to be clean, polite, or transparent, and thank god for that. This is a delay module that thrives in the grime, delivering lo-fi echoes, feedback-laced chaos, and mangled textures that feel more alive than pristine.
Building on the legacy of the original Coma Reactor, version II takes everything that made the first one weird and wonderful and dials it in just a little tighter. It’s a characterful stereo delay designed to add warble, wobble, and unexpected twists to your modular patches.
What sets the Coma Reactor II apart is its hands-on playability. This isn’t a set-it-and-forget-it delay. It wants to be touched, tweaked, and pushed into self-oscillation. The delay time can be warped in real-time for pitch-bending tape-style artifacts, and the feedback path is more than capable of spiraling into noisy, musical mayhem.
Used subtly, it can add a dusty, analog vibe to your sounds. Used aggressively, it becomes a chaotic instrument in its own right – perfect for experimental setups, feedback junkies, and anyone chasing that sweet spot where control starts to slip.
Paired with a stereo FX loop like the one on the Tannhäuser Gates, the Coma Reactor II shines even brighter. It doesn’t just process your sound – it transforms it.
