The Tannhäuser Gates is more than just a quad VCA, it’s a powerhouse of tone-shaping and signal control, wrapped in an elegant design that pays homage to the Buchla 110 Voltage Controlled Gate. This module is more than a simple tribute; it brings a wealth of modern functionality that makes it a standout in any Eurorack setup.

At its core, each of the four discrete VCAs delivers a warm, rich overdrive when pushed, while stereo panning and a simple yet effective tilt EQ provide additional shaping options. Mute switches are whisper-quiet, making live performance adjustments seamless. The channels can be used individually or summed to stereo, with independent CV inputs or a Master CV option for unified modulation control.

Where Tannhäuser Gates really shines is its integration potential. A full stereo send/return path opens up creative routing possibilities, and the module is built with future expansion in mind. Up to three additional Tannhäuser Gates can be linked, creating a 16-channel performance mixer with centralized control; perfect for larger modular rigs. The rear panel DIP switches allow for easy output level adjustments, ensuring compatibility with various setups.

With its warm, analog tone, flexible routing, and future-ready expandability, Tannhäuser Gates is more than just a VCA, it’s a modular mixing solution with serious sonic potential. Whether for subtle dynamics or heavy distortion, it’s an essential tool for shaping sound in any Eurorack system.

