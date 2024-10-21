Happy Mag Issue 18: The Pro Audio Issue

In this issue, we’re spotlighting Australia’s top producers, brand spanking new studios, and gear that’s shaping the future of sound

Gracing the cover of Issue 18, is Fletcher Matthews, who generously shares insights into his impressive production collaborations, revealing the magic of turning raw tracks into polished gems.

Anna Laverty and Alex Lahey share a candid conversation about authenticity and the art of production. We also chat with Nick Franklin about the evolution of Franklin Audio, blending vintage with cutting-edge.

And Kobie Dee introduces Lexo Studios, a fresh recording space in Maroubra designed to nurture young talent.

At Offbeat Collective, founders Jannah Beth and Drew Bisset discuss their community-focused approach to running a studio, while we explore game-changing gear like the Rewind Cassette Player, the legendary Aphex Aural Exciter, and the innovative Motor Synth MKII.

Plus, don’t miss our photo spread of Australia’s finest producers, past and present—a true yearbook for sound enthusiasts.

Get your copy of Happy Mag Issue 18 below.