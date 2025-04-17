Outback jams to Eurovision slams — Go-Jo’s bringing the milkshake magic to Basel!

From busking in the streets to representing Australia at Eurovision 2025, Go-Jo’s rise is pure pop magic.

The 29-year-old viral sensation—real name Matty Zambotto—first blew up with ‘Mrs Hollywood,’ amassing 1 billion views online.

Now, he’s bringing his eccentric, free-spirited energy to Basel with ‘Milkshake Man,’ a bold anthem about confidence and individuality.

Growing up off-grid in rural Western Australia, Go-Jo embraced creativity early—jamming on Walkmans, playing piano, and soaking up inspiration from Rage.

After moving to the city, he channelled his outsider spirit into music, co-writing ‘Milkshake Man’ with Sheppard and Jay Pavino in a whirlwind Brisbane session.

The singer describes the wild writing process behind ‘Milkshake Man,’ patching together the best parts from 10 different song ideas.

With his loud-and-proud vibe and Eurovision’s iconic stage, Go-Jo’s set to shine.

Catch him at Eurovision May 13-17!

