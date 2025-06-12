Brenton Thwaites catches up for coffee with Happy Mag!

We sat down with Aussie icon Brenton Thwaites to chat about his debut album Searching For The Man, music inspiration, artistic bravery, and the complexities of life!

From the sunny shores of Queensland to the bright lights of Hollywood, Brenton Thwaites has carved out an impressive career that spans blockbuster films, cult TV shows, and now, music.

The 35-year-old actor first caught the acting bug as a teenager in a school production of Romeo and Juliet, setting him on a path that would lead from Australian television to some of the biggest franchises in entertainment.

After studying at Queensland University of Technology, Thwaites quickly made his mark with roles in shows like SLiDE and Home and Away, where he played Stu Henderson, before making the leap to international stardom.

In Hollywood, Thwaites became known for his versatility, taking on everything from dystopian drama in The Giver to swashbuckling adventure in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, where he starred opposite Johnny Depp.

He later stepped into the DC Universe as Dick Grayson in Titans, a role that earned him a dedicated global fanbase over five seasons.

But behind the scenes, Thwaites was quietly nurturing another passion: music.

During breaks on the Titans set in Toronto, he began writing songs, eventually crafting his debut album, Searching For The Man, a soulful blend of blues, folk, and country that reflects his introspective side.

Off-screen, Thwaites leads a grounded life with his partner, Chloe Pacey, and their five children, splitting time between Australia and Los Angeles.

Whether surfing at his home break or cruising in his vintage Kombi, he brings the same authenticity to his personal life that he does to his work.

With recent projects like How to Make Gravy and his growing music career, Thwaites continues to evolve as an artist—proving that his talents stretch far beyond the roles that first made him famous.

