Queensland Music Awards in Hot Water Over ‘River to Sea’ Win

A jazz song’s divisive slogan costs the awards government support—and sparks a cultural battle

The Queensland Music Awards faces backlash after awarding jazz artist Kellee Green for her composition River to Sea—a title echoing a contentious pro-Palestinian slogan.

During her acceptance speech, Green accused the Australian government of complicity in Israel’s military actions, igniting a firestorm.

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner swiftly condemned the awards, calling the win a “promotion of antisemitism” and withdrawing city council funding. “Music should unite, not divide,” he stated.

The Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies demanded Green’s award be revoked, citing a surge in antisemitism since the October 7 attacks.

QMusic CEO Kris Stewart expressed regret but defended the judging process, noting entries were evaluated blindly—without political context.

Yet, critics argue the organisation failed to anticipate the inflammatory implications.

More to come.