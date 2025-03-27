Bon Iver Goes Big and Gets Personal on New Album

How Dijon, Mk.gee, and a new mindset reshaped his sound

Justin Vernon, the visionary behind Bon Iver, is shedding old shadows for a brighter, bolder sound in his upcoming album SABLE, fABLE.

In a candid New York Times Popcast interview, Vernon revealed the emotional shift behind the record, trading melancholy for a newfound warmth. “We don’t got much time to live, let’s be sexy,” he quipped, summarising the album’s liberated energy.

After years of battling depression and the weight of his own persona, Vernon found freedom in reinvention.

Collaborations with genre-blurring artists Dijon and Mk.gee—who once left him “really, really humbled” during a tour—helped ignite this creative rebirth.

Vernon also credits singer Leslie Feist for pushing him to embrace vulnerability, both onstage and off.

