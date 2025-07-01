BTS is Back! 2026 Reunion Confirmed with New Album & World Tour

New music, world tour, and seven hearts reunited—get ready!

The wait is over—BTS is officially reuniting in 2026! 🎤🔥

In their first group livestream in nearly three years, the global superstars announced a new album dropping in Spring 2026, followed by a massive world tour.

“We’ll start working together as seven this July,” the band shared. “This album will reflect all our voices, just like when we first began.”

The tour marks their first since 2022’s hiatus, which allowed Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to complete military service and explore solo careers.

Jin, the first to return in 2024, called the break “invaluable,” while Suga reflected, “I needed this time to rediscover myself.” Now, with all members discharged, ARMY’s patience is finally paying off.

the seven heads, the laughs, the chaos, the happiness, WE ARE ACTUALLY BACK 😭😭😭

The comeback promises new music, electrifying performances, and long-awaited reunions with fans worldwide.

Ready to scream “I purple you” again? 2026 can’t come soon enough! 💜