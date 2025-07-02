See-Through, But Can’t Play? Lorde’s Transparent ‘Virgin’ CD Fails in Many Players

Fans love the look—but can’t play a single track.

Lorde’s latest album, Virgin, is making waves—but not for the reasons she hoped.

Fans who purchased the crystal-clear, recyclable CD are reporting widespread playback issues, with many car stereos, Discmans, and older CD players failing to recognise the disc entirely.

Social media is flooded with frustrated posts, including a viral TikTok showing a car stereo rejecting the disc.

“It’s the only version available, and it’s useless,” one fan lamented. The problem? Unlike standard CDs, which use an aluminium reflective layer, the transparent disc relies on a different laser-reflective technology, making it incompatible with many devices.

While some newer players work, fans argue the aesthetic choice backfired. “Why not offer a regular CD too?” asked a Reddit user.

#cd #cdplayer #music ♬ Man Of The Year – Lorde @elyxirtalkssmack yeah so the Lorde CD doesn’t work on CD players, particularly car ones and walkmans because the design ain’t fit for purpose and Lorde doesn’t offer any other CD options. So back to JB Hi Fi I’ll have to go for a refund. @LordFoxPuppy any way we can get a not clear disc, or do we have permission to burn it onto a disc we can actually read. # #lorde

Lorde’s team has yet to comment, but with her Ultrasound Tour kicking off soon, the backlash may force a rethink for future physical releases.