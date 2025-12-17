Lorde and 2hollis light up Barclays Centre on the Ultrasound Tour

A charged opener and a cathartic headliner turned Barclays Centre into a shared emotional release.

On a humid New York night, Barclays Centre hosted a collision of raw ambition and seasoned vulnerability.

2hollis and Lorde delivered a show that felt less like spectacle and more like collective exhale.

2hollis opened the night with the kind of restless energy that doesn’t ask permission.

Playing to a crowd that clearly didn’t yet know every word, he still ran the room like it was his own, tearing through new star tracks ‘flash,’ ‘nerve,’ and ‘nice,’ then rewarding long time fans with “’boy‘ and ‘crush.’

He then brought out close friend and collaborator Nate Sib for ‘afraid‘.

As always, he closed with ‘jeans,’ the song now synonymous with his ascent, before looking back toward the wings and declaring Lorde “the f*cking goat.”

Lorde emerged to ‘Hammer,’ the opening track from Virgin, and immediately recalibrated the room.

The setlist stretched across her entire discography, weaving every song from Virgin between enduring classics like ‘Royals,’ ‘Green Light,’ ‘The Louvre,’ and ‘Team.’

The stage design mirrored the album’s crystalline blues, sharp yet serene, while Lorde sang with a precision that never dulled the emotion.

Each track felt lived-in, as if the audience wasn’t watching a performance so much as witnessing a process.

Before ‘Liability,’ Lorde paused to speak candidly about the weight of the past year.

“It’s very, very easy to succumb to apathy, because there is so much that we see every day, so much pain. I’m scared all the time,” she told the crowd.

Then, the turn: “But you know the fcking antidote to both of those feelings is getting to sit here in front of rooms of people who give me so much faith…I work for you.”

They closed with a manifesto that cut through the noise of the moment: “Don’t be afraid to fall the fck apart. Let yourself feel everything…Swim naked, have crazy sex, do drugs, dance, do it all. Stay alive.”

The room didn’t just cheer, it absorbed the words that rung through the air in sentiment.

Catch magic moments like this as Lorde follows a formidable tour into 2026.