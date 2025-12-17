Young Thug proposes to Mariah the Scientist mid-concert

Spoiler: it was a yes.

In a moment that silenced the roaring Atlanta crowd, music’s narrative turned from rap verses to a love story.

During Young Thug’s Hometown Hero benefit concert, as Mariah the Scientist’s final notes of “Burning Blue” faded, the scene shifted.

The rapper descended to one knee. A jumbotron flashed the fateful question behind her.

After a breathless embrace and his whispered, “What you say, baby?”, her joyful “Put it on!” sealed their engagement, punctuating a tumultuous, years-long romance.

The proposal, witnessed by thousands, marks a new chapter for the couple, whose bond endured through a highly-publicised two-year separation during Thug’s incarceration and recent hints of a split.

Just days prior, Mariah had voiced her dreams of marriage and family. Now, with a massive ring gleaming backstage, that future is rushing toward them, proving some love songs end with a question, and begin with a “yes.”