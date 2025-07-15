Beyoncé’s unreleased music reported stolen before Atlanta shows

The BeyHive is on high alert.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour hit an unexpected snag when thieves stole hard drives containing her unreleased music, tour footage, and setlists from a rental car in Atlanta.

The July 8 theft targeted choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue, who returned to their Jeep Wagoneer to find smashed windows and two suitcases missing, including drives with watermarked tracks, show plans, and confidential tour materials.

Police tracked stolen AirPods and laptops via “Find My” but have yet to recover the files, though an arrest warrant has been issued.

The breach is a nightmare for Beyoncé, who famously guards unreleased work, like her 2013 surprise album drop.

Despite the setback, she powered through four Atlanta shows, even debuting a levitating horse after a stage malfunction.

Fans fear leaks could disrupt future releases, but the BeyHive has rallied online, demanding justice for the stolen artistry.