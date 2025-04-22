Yee-Haw or Yee-Nah? Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ Seats Sitting Empty as Ticket Prices Plunge

From ‘sold out’ to steals: Beyoncé’s tour demand doesn’t match the hype

Queen Bey might be shaking up country music, but fans aren’t exactly stampeding to buy tickets for Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

Just two weeks before the kickoff at LA’s SoFi Stadium, over 3,200 seats remain unsold—with some resale tickets dropping as low as $37 USD (cheaper than a cowboy hat).

Later shows in her five-night LA residency aren’t faring much better, with 3,500+ tickets still up for grabs.

And it’s not just California—New Jersey, Atlanta, and other U.S. stops are seeing similar gaps, with floor seats going half-empty. Guess not everyone’s ready to ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ on those premium prices.

Despite Live Nation’s claims that 94% of tickets were snapped up (and the alleged Ticketmaster crash during presale), the reality looks a little different.

Fans who shelled out big bucks early are now fuming as better seats pop up for under $75 USD—way less than the original $100-$4,700 range.

Europe isn’t immune either, with London’s six-night run struggling to fill seats (though Paris, ever the loyal Beyhive, sold out)

Was the country pivot a miscalculation, or just a case of *overpriced yeehaw?

Either way, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain to see Queen Bey in rhinestone cowboy glory… giddy up, the deals are here.