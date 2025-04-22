Study Shows Dogs Really Are ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Paws for Thought: Why Dogs Rule Our Hearts

Move over, BFFs—there’s a new top companion in town, and they’ve got four legs and a wagging tail!

A new study of 717 dog owners reveals that people often find their relationship with their pup more satisfying than the one with their best human friend.

Researchers found that dogs effortlessly juggle multiple roles—from loyal sidekick to cuddly “fur baby”—offering a unique blend of companionship, affection, and unwavering support.

And while romantic partners still win on intimacy, dogs scored higher for reliability, fun, and low-drama bonding.

As lead researcher Borbála Turcsán told The Guardian Australia, “Dogs don’t replace human connections—they bring something special to the party that even our closest pals can’t match.”

Forget power struggles and petty arguments—dogs bring pure, unfiltered joy to their humans’ lives.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, showed that owners rated their pups higher than best friends or family for companionship, nurture, and emotional support, with far fewer conflicts.

And while kids and partners come with complexities, dogs offer a blissfully simple dynamic: endless love, zero judgment.

Senior author Prof Enikő Kubinyi notes that dogs adapt to whatever role we need—whether it’s a playmate, surrogate child, or loyal confidant.

As Turcsán sums it up: “Dogs can be (almost) anything we want them to be.”

Spoiler alert: they’re already everything we need them to be.