Forever Chemicals, Forever Lies: How Corporations Hid a Toxic Secret for Decades

DuPont knew. 3M knew. You didn’t—until now.

A shocking corporate cover-up kept the dangers of “forever chemicals” hidden for decades—while they silently invaded 99% of human bodies.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), used in everything from non-stick pans to fast-food wrappers, were known by manufacturers DuPont and 3M to be toxic as early as the 1960s.

Internal documents, exposed in lawsuits and a 2023 UCSF study, reveal deliberate deception: studies linking PFAS to birth defects, organ failure, and death in animals were buried, while employees and the public were falsely assured the chemicals were “safe as table salt.”

The 2019 film Dark Waters dramatized attorney Robert Bilott’s battle to expose the truth, leading to a record EPA fine—just a fraction of DuPont’s profits.

Yet PFAS linger indefinitely in our blood, water, and soil.

“This was Big Tobacco’s playbook,” says researcher Tracey Woodruff. “And we’re still paying the price.”