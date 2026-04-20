[gtranslate]
News

How ChatGPT could be quietly erasing your brainpower

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

We’re calling it ‘The Stupidening.’

Your chatbot might be making you slower. As AI takes over thinking, researchers warn of a startling mental trade-off.

At MIT, scientist Nataliya Kosmyna noticed students forgetting content faster than years prior.

Her unpublished study gave 54 students essay tasks. Those using ChatGPT showed brain activity reduced by up to 55%, their minds barely flickered.

The “soulless” AI essays all looked identical. Worse, users couldn’t recall their own work.

Other studies confirm this “cognitive surrender”: doctors using AI screening grew worse at spotting tumours alone.

Computational neuroscientist Vivienne Ming warns of a potential dementia link, comparing over-reliance on AI to using GPS until you forget how to navigate.

She found most students simply copy-paste AI answers, showing almost no gamma wave activity, a marker linked to cognitive decline.

The fix? Use AI as a “nemesis” to challenge you, not answer for you. Deep thinking is our superpower. Outsource it, and you might lose it forever.

Related