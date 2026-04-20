A Texas judge decides if The Onion gets the last laugh.

The satirical empire of The Onion is launching a second, stranger assault on the fortress of conspiracy.

In a bid to settle over USD$1 billion in Sandy Hook defamation debts, a Texas judge is considering a proposal to hand Alex Jones’ Infowars intellectual property to the comedy kings.

If approved, The Onion would seize the website and social accounts, transforming the doomsday platform into a parody playground by April 30.

CEO Ben Collins has already hired Tim Heidecker to craft a “comedy network” where profits go to the victims’ families. “We’ll create characters around health hacks that poison you,” Collins joked.

A defiant Jones vows to simply relocate his show, screaming into cameras from a new studio.

While the receiver supports the $81,000 monthly lease takeover, Jones is fighting in court.

For the Sandy Hook families, who endured years of harassment, watching The Onion turn hate into absurdist art feels like poetic, chaotic justice.