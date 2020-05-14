Eric Andre announces new Netflix special, ‘Legalize Everything’

One of the modern world’s leading comedians, Eric Andre, has announced his very first standup special on Netflix.

The show was recorded in New Orleans during Andre’s 2019 tour, and is titled after its namesake, Legalize Everything.

Eric Andre has announced a Netflix standup special, Legalize Everything. It’s his first recorded standup show, hitting the streaming platform on June 23.

Andre took to Instagram to make the announcement. As expected, he did it in his usual jarring and inaccessible way, changing topics numerous times before eventually revealing the news.

The official Netflix description promises a healthy serving of Andre’s nihilist, absurdist antics, “Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes!”

Eric Notarnicola was appointed as director for Legalize Everything. Notarnicola has previously worked with the likes of Tim Heidecker on Mister America, as well as Sacha Baron Cohen on Who Is America? He has also collaborated with Andre on numerous occasions for the groundbreaking Adult Swim series, The Eric Andre Show.

Check out a clip from The Eric Andre Show below for a taste of what to expect on Legalize Everything. The show arrives on Netflix on June 23.