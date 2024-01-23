Answered Prayers : Truman Capote
Truman Capote’s final novel, left tantalizingly incomplete, is a scathing exposé of New York’s high society, causing seismic shocks in both public discourse and Capote’s inner circle. Dubbed by The New York Times Book Review as having “prose that makes the heart sing and the narrative fly,” the narrative follows P. B. Jones, a writer catapulted from a Missouri orphanage to the lavish realms of Manhattan’s elite.
Juxtaposing the meager confines of a YMCA cell with opulent venues, Jones navigates dysfunctional dinner parties, hobnobs with literary icons like Sartre, and encounters iconic figures such as Jackie Kennedy. Answered Prayers, marked by irreverence and wit, unveils Capote’s unfiltered satire of wealth and influence.
