There is nothing like cracking a new book, it’s the ultimate surge of literary energy.

Whether it’s a haunting memoir, game-changing nonfiction, or gripping thriller, the anticipation of what lies ahead of you as you turn a fresh page is unparalleled.

As 2024 unfolds, we’re in for an exhilarating literary journey. Here are the standout new releases of the year so far.

Adventures In Modern Recording: Trevor Horn

Dive into the ’80s music scene with “Trevor Horn: Sonic Architect of the ’80s,” a gem  of a memoir that tells the story of the man who played a key role in shaping the era’s sound. Known as ‘the man who invented the ’80s,’ Trevor Horn reflects on his journey through twenty-three significant songs, from the ones that inspired him to those that defined his career.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the studio, witnessing the creation of hits like ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’ and ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’. This memoir offers a candid glimpse into the producer’s world and the realities of the music business, providing a no-frills account of Horn’s adventures in modern recording.

 

She’s A Badass: Katherine Yeske Taylor

‘She’s a Badass’ by Katherine Yeske Taylor explores the fascinating world of female rock musicians and their journey with feminism. Through intimate interviews with twenty influential women, including legends like Ann Wilson and rising stars like Orianthi, Taylor unveils the challenges, triumphs, and humour that define their careers.

From navigating stereotypes to pushing for equality, these women, ranging from Suzi Quatro to Amanda Palmer, share their unique stories. It’s a laid-back backstage pass to the lives of these trailblazers, proving that being a badass, whether through activism or just being yourself, is undeniably cool.

 

Search Party: Hannah Richell

In the idyllic setting of Cornwall’s rugged coast, five old friends embark on a glamping retreat. Max and Annie Kingsley, seeking a dry run for their new venture, invite university pals and their families for a relaxing weekend. However, tranquility shatters when tensions between the children escalate, unveiling explosive secrets.

As a sudden storm isolates them, one member vanishes, triggering a gripping narrative that oscillates between a police investigation, a hospital room, and the catastrophic weekend. “The Search Party” is a propulsive destination thriller, exploring the fragile bonds of friendship and the lengths parents will go to protect their children.

 

Answered Prayers : Truman Capote

Truman Capote’s final novel, left tantalizingly incomplete, is a scathing exposé of New York’s high society, causing seismic shocks in both public discourse and Capote’s inner circle. Dubbed by The New York Times Book Review as having “prose that makes the heart sing and the narrative fly,” the narrative follows P. B. Jones, a writer catapulted from a Missouri orphanage to the lavish realms of Manhattan’s elite.

Juxtaposing the meager confines of a YMCA cell with opulent venues, Jones navigates dysfunctional dinner parties, hobnobs with literary icons like Sartre, and encounters iconic figures such as Jackie Kennedy. Answered Prayers, marked by irreverence and wit, unveils Capote’s unfiltered satire of wealth and influence.

 

