Dive into the ’80s music scene with “Trevor Horn: Sonic Architect of the ’80s,” a gem of a memoir that tells the story of the man who played a key role in shaping the era’s sound. Known as ‘the man who invented the ’80s,’ Trevor Horn reflects on his journey through twenty-three significant songs, from the ones that inspired him to those that defined his career.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the studio, witnessing the creation of hits like ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’ and ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’. This memoir offers a candid glimpse into the producer’s world and the realities of the music business, providing a no-frills account of Horn’s adventures in modern recording.