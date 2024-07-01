Here are the BEST music gigs and events happening in July

NITH Finalists party, VOLUME, and Cut the Sky” by Marrugeku, check out the BEST music gigs and events coming at you this July

July’s gonna be lit with killer gigs, art shows, and a beachside festival that’s all kinds of awesome.

Here’s the lowdown on what you shouldn’t miss:

FREE Events

NITH Finalist Party (July 12): Wanna see the next big things in Aussie music? This free party at Lady Hampshire’s got you covered with Joan & The Giants headlining a stellar lineup, alongside FVNERAL, Yasmina Sadiki, and Noah Vernon.

VOLUME at Art Gallery NSW (July 5-21): A free series with over 30 local and international artists. Catch Aboriginal country music with “Blak Country” (July 10th) or get weird with experimental sounds at “Extasis” (July 17th). Weekends feature free artist performances inspired by the artworks. Plus, there’s a mind-blowing installation by Jonathan Zawada and Flume called “Every dull moment (EDM)” (July 7-21) that’ll mess with your head in the best way.

More info here.

Bondi Festival (July 5-21): This 17-day festival at Bondi Pavilion is jam-packed with theatre, comedy, cabaret, and interactive experiences. There’s even an ice-skating rink and a Ferris wheel with epic views for that perfect Insta moment.

Kick off Bondi Festival on July 6th, by celebrating the incredible Ruby Hunter, a legend in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music. ‘Proud, Proud Woman: ‘A Ruby Hunter Tribute’ features powerful performances by Emily Wurramara, Dan Sultan, and more.

More info here.

Carriageworks (July 4-13): Head to Carriageworks for “Cut the Sky” by Marrugeku. This stunning dance performance explores climate change and survival through a fusion of dance, video, poetry, and song, with music by Ngaiire and Tanya Tagaq.

More info here.

Fireball Festival (July 20): is back for its fourth year, ready to set Greaser Bar ablaze on. Brissie! this two-stage scorcher boasts a lineup guaranteed to ignite your inner headbanger. Co-headliners OK Hotel and LOSER, both local heavyweights, are ready to unleash their signature sounds and leave you hot, sweaty, and exhilarated.

More info here.

Mark your calendars, these gigs and events are not to be missed!