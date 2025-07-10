Indie gig guide SydneyMusic lives to fight another day thanks to RØDE

The city’s main gig guide nearly shut down but got a last-minute lifeline

Sydney’s long-running live music guide SydneyMusic has dodged closure at the last minute, thanks to a new deal with homegrown audio giant RØDE Microphones.

The site — which has quietly become one of the most reliable tools for finding gigs across the city — was set to shut down on July 13, citing financial strain.

Since launching, it’s listed more than 16,000 events, helping local punters keep tabs on everything from dive bar punk shows to underground club nights.

But after announcing plans to pull the plug, the team behind SydneyMusic was thrown a lifeline by RØDE, who’ve stepped in to fund a chunk of its operations for the next two years. The sponsorship means the site can keep doing what it does best: making sure Sydney’s live music scene is easy to find and impossible to ignore.

While it’s not the first local platform to feel the pinch lately, this partnership is a rare bit of good news for the city’s struggling gig circuit — and a solid show of support from one of Australia’s biggest names in creative tech.

So yeah, SydneyMusic’s sticking around. Good news for your weekend plans, at the very least.

Massive props to RØDE for backing the local scene when it counts.