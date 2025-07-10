Tyne-James Organ swings past Happy for a coffee!

Tyne-James Organ has carved out a remarkable place in Australia’s music scene, not just through his anthemic tracks but through raw, heartfelt storytelling.

The Wollongong singer-songwriter, with over 24 million global streams, has connected deeply with fans by turning personal struggles into universal anthems.

His 2019 debut EP, Persevere, went Gold, while tracks like Sunday Suit and One Way Ticket earned triple j acclaim and international airplay.

Beyond the accolades, Tyne-James is known for his authenticity, whether reflecting on love, loss, or resilience. His 2024 single All On Me (topping triple j’s most-played list) showcases his knack for blending vulnerability with soaring melodies.

A festival favourite, he’s graced stages from Splendour to the UK’s Great Escape, but it’s his unfiltered lyricism and magnetic presence that leave a lasting impression.

For Tyne-James Organ, music is a conversation. One that keeps fans coming back.

Massive thanks to Sprocket for making this conversation possible!



Don’t forget to keep up with Tyne-James Organ and check out ‘The Other Side’ on streaming now!