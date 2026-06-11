David Harbour calls Lily Allen’s break-up album ‘West End Girl’ a “weird” experience

Art, anguish, and a very publharbouic divorce.

David Harbour has finally addressed the “weird” experience of watching estranged wife Lily Allen detail their split on her album West End Girl.

In a candid interview, the Stranger Things star broke his silence, acknowledging the surreal nature of the record’s release cycle.

Allen wrote and recorded the album in just ten days following the collapse of their marriage, after allegations he cheated.

Harbour said he respects her artistic process, stating, “it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art.”

However, he drew a firm line, adding, “It wasn’t my experience.”

The actor also revealed he suffered a “breakdown” at the end of 2025, admitting to “erratic behaviour” he is “ashamed of.”

Allen’s album includes the track ‘Madeline,’ about confronting the other woman, and she has performed wearing a dress printed with receipts of Harbour’s alleged gifts.