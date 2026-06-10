Kraken’s Legendary Sessions with Mac The Knife

Mac The Knife spills blood, sweat, and riffs.

In our latest Legendary Session, Mac The Knife opens up about their turbulent rise.

“Cathartic, empowering,” they call their sound, live shows that throw you straight into the mosh pit. Heavy but not heavy. Light but not light.

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Returning from Perth just as COVID hit, the band faced lockdown after lockdown while trying to record their EP.

“That was tough,” they admit. But survival forged something real. Their first Melbourne tour was a wake-up call: This can happen.

Now, with an upcoming Ruby Fields tour and a new album in the works, Mac The Knife is building their world.

Check out ‘Drowning in Honey’ on all platforms. Follow them on Instagram.

A massive thanks to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for keeping legendary sessions alive. 🖤🦑