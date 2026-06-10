Here’s the setlist from IVE’s Show What I Am World Tour

Expect solo stages, deep cuts and plenty of newer songs on IVE’s latest world tour.

IVE are currently taking their Show What I Am World Tour around the globe, and fans heading to upcoming dates can expect a noticeably refreshed setlist.

Rather than relying on the hits that first made them K-pop stars, the six-piece have packed the show with newer material, alongside dedicated solo stages for every member.

The set moves from recent tracks like ‘GOTCHA (Baddest Eros)’ and ‘Baddie’ through to fan favourites including ‘LOVE DIVE’, ‘REBEL HEART’ and ‘I AM’, before wrapping up with ‘Supernova Love’ and the ever-popular ‘After LIKE’.

Here’s the full setlist from IVE’s Show What I Am World Tour.

Part 1: The Arrival

GOTCHA (Baddest Eros)

XOXZ

Baddie

Ice Queen

BLACKHOLE

TKO

Holy Moly

My Satisfaction

Part 2: Solo & Unit Stages

Wonyoung – ‘8’

Rei – ‘In Your Heart’

Liz – ‘Unreal’

Gaeul – ‘Odd’

Leeseo – ‘Super ICY’

Yujin – ‘Force’

Part 3: The Party

♡beats (Heartbeats)

WOW

Off the Record

FLU

Part 4: The Hits

ATTITUDE

LOVE DIVE

REBEL HEART

I AM

BANG BANG (Remix)

Encore

Wild Bird

Supernova Love

After LIKE

Longtime DIVEs should note that staples including ‘Eleven’, ‘Kitsch’ and ‘HEYA’ have been left off this particular tour leg to make room for newer songs and deeper cuts.

Upcoming dates on the tour include stops across Asia, North America and Europe. .