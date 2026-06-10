Here’s the setlist from IVE’s Show What I Am World Tour

Expect solo stages, deep cuts and plenty of newer songs on IVE’s latest world tour.
IVE are currently taking their Show What I Am World Tour around the globe, and fans heading to upcoming dates can expect a noticeably refreshed setlist.
Rather than relying on the hits that first made them K-pop stars, the six-piece have packed the show with newer material, alongside dedicated solo stages for every member.
The set moves from recent tracks like ‘GOTCHA (Baddest Eros)’ and ‘Baddie’ through to fan favourites including ‘LOVE DIVE’, ‘REBEL HEART’ and ‘I AM’, before wrapping up with ‘Supernova Love’ and the ever-popular ‘After LIKE’.
Here’s the full setlist from IVE’s Show What I Am World Tour.
Part 1: The Arrival
GOTCHA (Baddest Eros)
XOXZ
Baddie
Ice Queen
BLACKHOLE
TKO
Holy Moly
My Satisfaction
Part 2: Solo & Unit Stages
Wonyoung – ‘8’
Rei – ‘In Your Heart’
Liz – ‘Unreal’
Gaeul – ‘Odd’
Leeseo – ‘Super ICY’
Yujin – ‘Force’
Part 3: The Party
♡beats (Heartbeats)
WOW
Off the Record
FLU
Part 4: The Hits
ATTITUDE
LOVE DIVE
REBEL HEART
I AM
BANG BANG (Remix)
Encore
Wild Bird
Supernova Love
After LIKE
Longtime DIVEs should note that staples including ‘Eleven’, ‘Kitsch’ and ‘HEYA’ have been left off this particular tour leg to make room for newer songs and deeper cuts.
Upcoming dates on the tour include stops across Asia, North America and Europe. .