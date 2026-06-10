Niall Horan is bringing the Dinner Party to Australia

Niall Horan has confirmed his Aussie fans’ suspicions – he’s coming back.

We didn’t have to wait long for these shows to be announced, fresh off the release of Dinner Party last week.

Next February we will see Horan play arenas in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

He’s also bringing support act Jude York to the table.

General ticket sale begins next Thursday 18 June at 2pm local time.

Presale will kick off on Monday 15 June at 2pm local time, and you can sign up for that here.

And if you preordered the album, make sure to check your emails for an exclusive early access presale code.

It’s well known that Australia is one of Horan’s favourite places to tour, with his many many years of touring, dating back to his One Direction days.

So expect a special run of shows including some pretty cool surprises, along with all of your favourite tracks from Horan’s last four albums.

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Niall Horan Dinner Party Live On Tour

February 10th – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

February 12th – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

February 16th – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

February 19th – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD