Harry Styles adds fourth Melbourne show as demand surges for ‘Together, Together’ residency

Four nights at Marvel Stadium locked as Styles’ residency format proves seriously hard to keep up with.

Harry Styles has locked in a fourth Melbourne date on his Together, Together residency, after the initial run of shows disappeared almost as quickly as they were announced.

The new date – Friday December 4 at Marvel Stadium – is now confirmed as the final Australian addition to the tour, capping off what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest stadium runs to hit the country this year.

Rather than a traditional city-to-city tour, Styles is leaning into a residency format this time around – while this touring isn’t new – at this scale, across multiple global stadiums, it feels pretty rare.

Harry Styles is leaning into that model hard, and the demand’s clearly there.

Seven global cities, multiple nights in each – from Madison Square Garden to Wembley Stadium – with more than 60 shows mapped out across the run. It’s tighter, more deliberate, and clearly working.

The shows themselves are built around an in-the-round setup, with the setlist pulling heavily from KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY., alongside the expected catalogue heavy-hitters.

Support across the Australian leg is equally varied. Fousheé brings a sharp alt-R&B edge, while Skye Newman and Baby J round things out with a more local, emerging tilt.

Tickets for the new Melbourne show go on sale Friday May 22 at 11am AEST, following staggered presales earlier in the week.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour Australia dates

Nov 27 – Melbourne – Marvel Stadium

Nov 28 – Melbourne – Marvel Stadium

Dec 2 – Melbourne – Marvel Stadium

Dec 4 – Melbourne – Marvel Stadium (new)

Dec 12 – Sydney – Accor Stadium

Dec 13 – Sydney – Accor Stadium

Check out Harry Styles’ Together, Together setlist here.