Dr. Hook singer Dennis Locorriere dies at 76 after kidney disease battle

The end of a seventies country-rock era.

Dennis Locorriere, the spirited bassist and lead singer who helped found the legendary country-rock band Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show, has passed away at 76.

The band announced that Locorriere died Saturday after a “long and courageous battle with kidney disease,” having retired from touring just months earlier.

Known for his warm, gritty voice, the New Jersey-born musician first soared in the early 70s by teaming up with children’s author Shel Silverstein, delivering timeless hits like the heart-wrenching ‘Sylvia’s Mother’ and the cheeky anthem ‘The Cover of ‘Rolling Stone.’’

As Dr. Hook evolved, Locorriere steered the band through a run of smashes including ‘Sexy Eyes’ and ‘When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman.’

After the group’s 1985 farewell, he continued the legacy solo, while his songs were later covered by legends like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson.

His family has asked for privacy as they grieve the loss of a true rock original.