Fred Smith, Television’s melodic bassist, dies at 77

From Blondie’s beginnings to Television’s core.

The music world has dimmed with the passing of Fred Smith, the foundational bassist for the seminal art-rock band Television, at 77.

His death on February 5th followed a long, private illness, leaving a profound silence where his melodic, inventive lines once resonated.

Smith’s journey wound through the very heart of New York’s punk and alternative scene, from the early days of what would become Blondie to his crucial role in Television, anchoring the iconic albums Marquee Moon and Adventure.

His bass was the steady, subtle pulse beneath the band’s duelling guitars, a “natural, never flashy, always essential” voice, as remembered by bandmate Jimmy Rip.

After Television’s initial run, his tasteful playing graced records by the Roches, Willie Nile, and former bandmates.

He returned for Television’s 1992 reunion and periodic performances, his friendship and wit a balm for weary road life.

With Smith’s passing, coming just over a year after frontman Tom Verlaine’s, an indelible chapter of rock history closes, leaving us all, as Rip poignantly noted, “wanting so much more…of him.”