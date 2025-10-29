MF DOOM x New York Knicks team up for limited-edition ‘DOOMSDAY’ collection

Hip-hop’s masked villain gets his own Knicks drop this Halloween

The estate of the late MF DOOM has joined forces with the New York Knicks for a special capsule collection launching on October 31 — fittingly dubbed “DOOMSDAY.”

The drop marks a rare collaboration between a major NBA team and one of hip-hop’s most mythic underground figures, blending DOOM’s villainous iconography with the Knicks’ iconic blue-and-orange palette.

The collection features a mix of limited-edition Knicks-inspired apparel, a collectible Super7 ReAction figure, and custom GasDrawls pieces — all paying tribute to DOOM’s signature style and his lifelong connection to New York.

The rapper, who was often photographed repping Knicks gear, made the team’s colours part of his image long before this collaboration became official.

More than just merch, the partnership feels like an extension of DOOM’s larger-than-life creative vision — equal parts music, mythology, and visual storytelling.

It’s a nod to the city that shaped him, and to the fans who’ve kept his legend alive since his passing in 2020.

The MF DOOM x Knicks “DOOMSDAY” collection drops October 31, with items available through GasDrawls and select retailers.

Whether you’re here for the hoops nostalgia or the hip-hop heritage, this is one for the real heads — a villain’s tribute in Knicks colours.