The Pope and Bad Bunny meet up in Spain

The collab we didn’t know we needed.

Pope Leo XIV and Bad Bunny were both on tour in Spain when they decided to hold a historic link up.

And no, unfortunately, we don’t have any photos of the event.

The Vatican confirmed the meeting happened at Madrid’s ​Bernabéu stadium on Monday evening.

Pope Leo met Bad Bunny, along with his family and others.

Bad Bunny has been in Madrid for his 10 night residency at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, in support of the Grammy winning Debí Tirar Más Fotos, with the show garnering around 63,000 attendees each night.

The Pope even acknowledged this feat of popularity, and that Bad Bunny is presenting some pretty tough competition for his tour.

He certainly recognises Bad Bunny’s appeal, citing that youth are in search of a spiritual presence like Bad Bunny in their lives.

Speaking to reporters, Leo said “If they are confronted with the question ‘Do you want to go see Bad Bunny or do you want to go to see the pope?’ I think many will see Bad Bunny…but I think there will also be a few here to see the pope. And that says something, you know.”