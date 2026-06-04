Here’s the full Foo Fighters European tour setlist for 2026

Foo Fighters are delivering a two-hour stadium rock masterclass on their Everything Or Nothing At All tour
The Foo Fighters are back doing what they do best: turning massive stadiums into singalong arenas.
As part of their ongoing Everything Or Nothing At All world tour, Dave Grohl and co. have been tearing through Europe with a sprawling set that pulls from every era of the band’s career.
Clocking in at more than two hours, the show balances fan favourites, newer material and a handful of emotional moments dedicated to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.
While the band occasionally swaps in a deep cut depending on the city, the core setlist has remained remarkably consistent throughout the European stadium run.
From opening blast ‘Bridge Burning’ through to the emotional closing notes of ‘Everlong’, here’s what fans can expect.
Foo Fighters 2026 setlist
Bridge Burning
No Son Of Mine
Rescued
The Pretender
Times Like These
La Dee Da
Breakout
Medicine At Midnight
Walk
Band Introduction Medley
Josh Freese drum solo
Devo – Whip It (snippet)
Nine Inch Nails – March Of The Pigs (snippet)
Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop (snippet)
My Hero
The Sky Is A Neighborhood
Learn To Fly
Arlandria
These Days
Shame Shame
All My Life
Nothing At All
The Glass
Monkey Wrench
Aurora
Best Of You
Encore
The Teacher
Everlong
Special moments during the show
A few songs come with recurring tributes and nods that have become part of the nightly performance.
No Son Of Mine regularly includes a brief salute to Motörhead legend Lemmy, while Nothing At All often features a short snippet of The Beatles classic Blackbird.
The most emotional moment arrives during Aurora, which Grohl consistently dedicates to Taylor Hawkins.
Festival setlist changes
Fans catching Foo Fighters at European festivals rather than headline stadium dates may notice a slightly shorter show.
To fit strict festival curfews, the band typically drops:
The Teacher
La Dee Da
Medicine At Midnight
Even with the trimmed format, the set remains packed with classics including The Pretender, Learn To Fly, Monkey Wrench, Best Of You and Everlong.
Foo Fighters 2026 European tour dates
June 12 — Athens, Greece — Release Athens Festival
June 14 — Bucharest, Romania — Arena Națională
June 17 — Budapest, Hungary — Puskás Aréna
June 20 — Kraków, Poland — Stadion Cracovii
June 24 — Berlin, Germany — Olympiastadion
June 27 — London, England — London Stadium
July 2 — Manchester, England — Emirates Old Trafford
July 6 — Glasgow, Scotland — Hampden Park
July 10 — Dublin, Ireland — Marlay Park
With a catalogue spanning three decades and a setlist stacked with wall-to-wall anthems, Foo Fighters remain one of the few rock bands capable of making a stadium feel like the world’s biggest pub singalong.