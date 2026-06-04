Here’s the full Foo Fighters European tour setlist for 2026

Foo Fighters are delivering a two-hour stadium rock masterclass on their Everything Or Nothing At All tour

The Foo Fighters are back doing what they do best: turning massive stadiums into singalong arenas.

As part of their ongoing Everything Or Nothing At All world tour, Dave Grohl and co. have been tearing through Europe with a sprawling set that pulls from every era of the band’s career.

Clocking in at more than two hours, the show balances fan favourites, newer material and a handful of emotional moments dedicated to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

While the band occasionally swaps in a deep cut depending on the city, the core setlist has remained remarkably consistent throughout the European stadium run.

From opening blast ‘Bridge Burning’ through to the emotional closing notes of ‘Everlong’, here’s what fans can expect.

Foo Fighters 2026 setlist

Bridge Burning

No Son Of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Times Like These

La Dee Da

Breakout

Medicine At Midnight

Walk

Band Introduction Medley

Josh Freese drum solo

Devo – Whip It (snippet)

Nine Inch Nails – March Of The Pigs (snippet)

Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop (snippet)

My Hero

The Sky Is A Neighborhood

Learn To Fly

Arlandria

These Days

Shame Shame

All My Life

Nothing At All

The Glass

Monkey Wrench

Aurora

Best Of You

Encore

The Teacher

Everlong

Special moments during the show

A few songs come with recurring tributes and nods that have become part of the nightly performance.

No Son Of Mine regularly includes a brief salute to Motörhead legend Lemmy, while Nothing At All often features a short snippet of The Beatles classic Blackbird.

The most emotional moment arrives during Aurora, which Grohl consistently dedicates to Taylor Hawkins.

Festival setlist changes

Fans catching Foo Fighters at European festivals rather than headline stadium dates may notice a slightly shorter show.

To fit strict festival curfews, the band typically drops:

The Teacher

La Dee Da

Medicine At Midnight

Even with the trimmed format, the set remains packed with classics including The Pretender, Learn To Fly, Monkey Wrench, Best Of You and Everlong.

Foo Fighters 2026 European tour dates

June 12 — Athens, Greece — Release Athens Festival

June 14 — Bucharest, Romania — Arena Națională

June 17 — Budapest, Hungary — Puskás Aréna

June 20 — Kraków, Poland — Stadion Cracovii

June 24 — Berlin, Germany — Olympiastadion

June 27 — London, England — London Stadium

July 2 — Manchester, England — Emirates Old Trafford

July 6 — Glasgow, Scotland — Hampden Park

July 10 — Dublin, Ireland — Marlay Park

With a catalogue spanning three decades and a setlist stacked with wall-to-wall anthems, Foo Fighters remain one of the few rock bands capable of making a stadium feel like the world’s biggest pub singalong.