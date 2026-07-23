Here’s the setlist for Silversun Pickups Tenterhooks world tour

Silversun Pickups have never been the sort of band to quietly retire the old favourites.

The Los Angeles alt-rock veterans brought their Tenterhooks World Tour to The Gov in Adelaide on July 22, delivering a set that pulled heavily from their latest album while still making plenty of room for the songs that first turned them into festival mainstays.

Across 18 tracks, the band moved between newer cuts including ‘New Wave’, ‘The Wreckage’ and ‘Witness Mark’, and early staples from Carnavas, Swoon and Neck of the Woods. ‘

Panic Switch’, ‘The Royal We’ and ‘Dots and Dashes (Enough Already)’ all made the main set, before the night closed with a three-song encore featuring ‘Running Out of Sounds’, ‘Growing Old Is Getting Old’ and, naturally, ‘Lazy Eye’.

Some nights have also included deeper cuts such as ‘Interrobang’ or ‘The Pit’, but Adelaide received the tour’s core setlist in full.

Silversun Pickups Tenterhooks World Tour Setlist

New Wave The Wreckage Well Thought Out Twinkles It Doesn’t Matter Why Panic Switch Au Revoir Reservoir The Royal We Witness Mark Kissing Families Empty Nest Mean Spirits Hot Wired Long Gone Circadian Rhythm (Last Dance) Dots and Dashes (Enough Already)

Encore

Running Out of Sounds Growing Old Is Getting Old Lazy Eye

Silversun Pickups’ tour continues through Australia and New Zealand with Coast Arcade, before the band joins Weezer and The Shins for a run of North American arena shows.

Head to the band’s official website for the full list of global tour dates and ticket details.