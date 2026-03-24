Silversun Pickups announce Australian tour

Took ‘em long enough.

Los Angeles quartet Silversun Pickups have just announced they’ll be returning to Australia and New Zealand for the first time in 14 years this July.

The news comes after they dropped their seventh album, Tenterhooks, last month, featuring ten tracks which fans and critics alike were quick to call Silversun Pickups most electrifying yet.

Their sound is a shoegaze post punk fusion which has landed them on some of the worlds biggest stages like Coachella and Lollapalooza.

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They’ve also scored support act status with the Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails and Wolfmother.

They first broke through way back in 2006 with their Carnavas which earned them Gold and earned the lead single ‘Lazy Eye’ Platinum success.

After that, they kept the momentum going, dropping Swoon in 2009 and securing a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist – it also gave them a Billboard Number One for the single ‘Panic Switch’.

New Zealand indie rockers Coast Arcade are crossing the ditch to give the icons a hand with each and every night, which they say has them pinching themselves.

The tour kicks off in Perth at Astor Theatre on July 21, then heads to The Gov in Adelaide the next day on July 22, Brissy’s The Tivoli on July 24, the Odeon in Hobart on July 25, The Forum in Melbourne on July 28 before wrapping it up at the one and only Enmore Theatre in Sydney, July 29.

Coast Arcade then heads back home and brings the LA band with them for a gig at Auckland’s Power Station on July 31.

Destroy All Lines is running a presale at 9am next Monday, March 30, before the rest of the tickets go up on general sale the next day, March 31, at 9am (Sydney time, that is!).

You can hope it’s not another 14 years before they’re back next, but probably best to just not take the risk.