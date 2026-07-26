System of a Down and Faith No More announce first Australian tour in over a decade

The wait is over.
After weeks of cryptic murals and light projections lighting up Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, the rumours have solidified into a sonic earthquake.
System of a Down and Faith No More have officially announced a co-headlining stadium tour across Australia and New Zealand, marking the former’s first return to Australian soil in over a decade.
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The run kicks off at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on January 22nd, before storming through Melbourne, Brisbane, and culminating in Wellington on February 7th.
Fans have been clamouring for these heavy-hitters since System last decimated Soundwave in 2012, while Faith No More haven’t graced the region since that festival’s final bow in 2015.
Coming off a blistering European run and a standout set at Sick New World, System brings their politically charged, angst-driven anthems back to the Southern Hemisphere.
Tickets will vanish fast, the general sale opens July 31st, but die-hards can secure access via presales starting July 28th.
Prepare for a cathartic collision of metal mayhem.
System of a Down & Faith No More Full Tour Dates
Friday, January 22 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday, January 27 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC
Monday, February 1 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD
Sunday, February 7 – Hnry Stadium, Wellington, NZ