System of a Down and Faith No More announce first Australian tour in over a decade

The wait is over.

After weeks of cryptic murals and light projections lighting up Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, the rumours have solidified into a sonic earthquake.

System of a Down and Faith No More have officially announced a co-headlining stadium tour across Australia and New Zealand, marking the former’s first return to Australian soil in over a decade.

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The run kicks off at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on January 22nd, before storming through Melbourne, Brisbane, and culminating in Wellington on February 7th.

Fans have been clamouring for these heavy-hitters since System last decimated Soundwave in 2012, while Faith No More haven’t graced the region since that festival’s final bow in 2015.

Coming off a blistering European run and a standout set at Sick New World, System brings their politically charged, angst-driven anthems back to the Southern Hemisphere.

Tickets will vanish fast, the general sale opens July 31st, but die-hards can secure access via presales starting July 28th.

Prepare for a cathartic collision of metal mayhem.

System of a Down & Faith No More Full Tour Dates

Friday, January 22 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, January 27 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, February 1 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, February 7 – Hnry Stadium, Wellington, NZ